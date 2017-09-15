Newcastle Jets sign Venezuelan international Ronald Vargas

The striker is set to jet into Australia on Sunday to undergo a medical before signing with the Hunter Valley club

Newcastle Jets have confirmed the signing of Venezuelan international Ronald Vargas on a one-year-deal - pending a medical.

The 30-year-old forward will join the A-League after a stint with Greece's AEK Athens - interestingly the same club as Argentinian playmaker Patito Rodriguez, whose move to the Hunter fell through earlier this week.

Vargas has Champions League experience with Belgium's Anderlecht and has also enjoyed a stint at their domestic rival Club Brugge.

Jets coach Ernie Merrick was excited about the potential combinations between the South American and his current attacking players, believing the club has signed a match-winner.

"To have a player of Ronald's quality and experience join the club is massive for us," Merrick said.

"He's an exciting, international player with experience in some of the finest leagues in the world and his inclusion goes a long way to completing our squad.

"Ronald will offer a great deal to our play in the front third and is the perfect fit for our team.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he can combine with the likes of Dimi Petratos, Roy O'Donovan and Andrew Nabbout to create goal-scoring opportunities.

"We've said all along that we would wait for the right player and that has paid dividends for us, we've now got a player who I feel, can take the game by the scruff of the neck with his skill at the set piece and in general play."

Vargas has scored three goals in his 23 international caps for Venezuela - with his last appearance coming against Brazil in 2015.