Newcastle overcome Bordeaux as Edinburgh make history in Moscow

Bordeaux-Begles gave up a commanding lead to lose at home to Newcastle Falcons in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Newcastle fought back to beat Bordeaux-Begles on the road while Edinburgh entered the record books in the second round of fixtures in this season's European Challenge Cup.

The Falcons trailed 17-7 at the break but rallied in the second half, grabbing a rare win on French soil thanks mainly to Toby Flood's 11-point haul.

The fly-half scored a try and kicked three conversions to secure a 21-20 triumph that puts Newcastle ahead of their opponents.

The Dragons meanwhile defeated Enisei-STM 28-21 in Moscow to sit third in Pool 1.

Pau are the new leaders in Pool 3 after recovering from 30-7 down at half-time to defeat Zebre 38-33 in a thriller at the Stadio Lanfranchi, where the hosts had Eduardo Bello sent to the sin bin in the second half.

In Pool 4, Edinburgh secured a second successive bonus-point victory as Richard Cockerill's side ran in 10 tries in a 73-14 hammering of Krasny Yar in Moscow.

Full-back Blair Kinghorn and replacement prop Murray McCallum both crossed twice as Edinburgh posted the biggest win in the club's history.

In the same group, Stade Francais are still searching for their first win of the competition after going down 44-7 to London Irish.

Topsy Ojo marked his record-breaking 281st appearance for the Exiles with two tries as the Aviva Premiership strugglers recorded just their second win of the campaign.

The battle of the two unbeaten teams in Pool 5 saw Connacht run out 15-8 victors over Worcester, although Jono Lance's 74th-minute penalty secured a losing bonus point for the beaten Warriors.