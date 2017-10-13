Newcastle pair say sorry for training-ground fight and offer whole squad a free lunch

Rafa Benitez has revealed Jamaal Lascelles and Mo Diame have offered to take the entire first team squad and staff out for lunch to apologise for the training ground fight that left teammate Jonjo Shelvey with a broken finger.

Benitez has not felt any need to fine the pair for coming to blows last week and even joked about it as he claimed both Diame and Lascelles were embarrassed by the row.

The fight was sparked when Lascelles, the club captain, accused Diame of being too lazy in training, with Shelvey breaking up the fight, only to fracture his finger as he separated them.

Benitez even said that he would continue to urge Lascelles to verbally challenge Newcastle’s players in training, although he added that he had been surprised to see the two react so violently to such a minor disagreement.

“It was a surprise, it was just a small training game and there was a fight,” said Benitez, ahead of Sunday’s long trip to Southampton. “Jonjo was in the middle, so he was making peace and everything was fine.

“After the incident they apologised to each other. It was Mo’s idea to take the team out to lunch. I don’t know when or how they will do it. They had the initiative to give an invitation to the team. It's something that could be a negative, but in the end, it's positive. They are all together.

