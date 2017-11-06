Newcastle players turned on each other after Bournemouth defeat, reveals furious Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez was angry on Saturday night, and that felt unusual. There are moments seasons start to turn, and a second 1-0 defeat within the space of five days was potentially it.

There was even the first sign of discord in the St James’ Park crowd, who voiced their disproval that the unreliable Aleksandar Mitrovic was overlooked as a second-half substitute.

Benitez was so angered by the decision to disallow a goal from Dwight Gayle for offside in the 16th minute (replays showed Gayle and Simon Francis were in line) and other decisions from referee Paul Tierney, that he refused to comment on the officials.

He was unhappy with his players and also the game’s finish, which saw Newcastle perhaps the most ragged they have been under his tutelage. People had stopped listening.

And perhaps significantly he spoke of hostility within the home dressing room, both from himself and some players. It remains to be seen whether that can be channeled into a positive impact on the season, but as with much to do with the club, there was renewed need for perspective; that Newcastle are a newly-promoted side, that they did not sign a big-name striker in the summer, and that there is limitations to what the squad can achieve.

“Yes, I was angry after the game, because you have to say what you think,” said Benitez. “My main priority is to make sure that the players understand what we have to do in the future.

“I wasn’t very happy with some of the things I was watching, that’s it. We made mistakes and in the end we paid for that.

“We gave the ball away easy without great pressing, and we were giving them chances to counter attack. Yes, the players were angry. They are not very happy obviously. That’s very common when you lose a game.

“We knew it would be a long season and we would have good results and bad results. We will stay calm and try to do the right things.