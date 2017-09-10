Newcastle recovery in full swing as Jamaal Lascelles' headed winner edges Magpies past Swansea

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles scored his first Premier League goal to prove his team are on the road to recovery, even if their manager remains a little way behind.

Rafa Benitez was not well enough to make it to South Wales after an infection brought on by a recent hernia operation.

But his mood will have been improved by back-to-back victories for his side who followed their win over West Ham by subduing a Swansea side stirred by the arrival of Renato Sanches and the return of Wilfried Bony.

In a game that looked as though it might remain goalless, Lascelles headed home powerfully from a Matt Ritchie corner in the 75th minute after the central defender was given all the room he required.

It was arguably a deserved result for Newcastle who created more openings in the first-half and weathered the storm when Swansea rallied midway through the second period.

Swansea manager Paul Clement had spoken in excited tones about the potential influence Renato Sanches could have on his team, following the 20-year-old midfielder’s loan move from Bayern Munich.

Clement’s decision to start with the Portuguese European Championship winner, despite just a solitary training session, underlined that confidence and appeared entirely justified with Sanches at the heart of most of Swansea’s early probings.

Newcastle’s frustration to get to grips with the debutant also drew the first yellow card when Isaac Hayden was punished for a late challenge.

But the visitors restricted Swansea to possession rather than opportunities and it was Newcastle who had the best opening of the first 30 minutes.

A long ball caught out Federico Fernandez, but a stretching Jacob Murphy could only lob the ball over the bar.

Lifted by the ease in which they had created danger, Newcastle began to dominate and would have taken the lead but for the brilliance of Lukasz Fabianski in the Swansea goal.

A cross by Matt Ritchie in the 33rd minute was deflected with a glancing header from six yards by Joselu, but the Spanish striker was denied by Fabianski’s fingertip save.

A minute later, with Swansea under siege, Mikel Merino was sent toppling in the box after a collision with Alfie Mawson, but referee Mike Jones ignored pleas for a penalty.

The defensive insecurities prompted Clement to urge his players to squeeze higher up the field and the restriction of space almost created a goal for the home side.

