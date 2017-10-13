Newcastle sign Mikel Merino on five-year deal after making loan move permanent

Mikel Merino has completed a permanent move to Newcastle from Borussia Dortmund after an impressive start to his career in England.

The 21-year-old midfielder arrived at St James' Park on loan in July with the possibility of a full transfer included in the deal, and has done so well on Tyneside that the club has handed him a five-year contract.

"I'm really pleased we have been able to bring Mikel to the club permanently. He has played very well since he joined us," manager Rafael Benitez told NUFC TV. "He has settled in quickly, has a lot of quality on the ball and is keen to learn - that is a crucial part of his future development."

The man himself is delighted to have committed his future to the Magpies.

"I'm really happy to be here, and for this part of the contract to finally be official," Merino added. "I'm focused on my displays and improving myself, and I'm really happy to have signed this contract."