Newcastle sign Mikel Merino on five-year deal after converting Borussia Dortmund loan

Newcastle United have activated a clause to turn midfielder Mikel Merino’s move from Borussia Dortmund into a long-term transfer after a superb start to the season.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport back in July, Newcastle were always going to make the transfer long-termt as it had been set up to be a “play now, pay later” deal.

However, Merino’s impressive start has impelled them to activate the clause earlier than expected and they will now pay the full £8m fee to Dortmund. Given the inflated fees paid in the summer, it has been a remarkable piece of business by manager Rafa Benítez,

The 21-year-old has been favourably compared to Xabi Alonso, another hugely influential Benítez signing at Liverpool, and he has made a huge impression in a handful of games on Tyneside. A Spain Under-21 international, who was scouted regularly be the Magpies at last summer’s European Championship, Merino signed a five-year contract.

“I’m really happy to be here, and for this part of the contract to finally be official,”Merino told NUFC TV. I’m happy to be here for five more years and I hope to keep playing for this club and to give good things to all the people and the club.

Mikel Merino has made a superb start to his Newcastle career