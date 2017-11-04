Cook snatches victory to end Magpies' impressive home run

Bournemouth leapt out of the Premier League bottom three thanks to Steve Cook's last-gasp header against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Cherries had earlier hit the post through Marc Pugh, but the visiting fans were celebrating deep into injury time when Cook rose highest to nod in Andrew Surman's corner.

It compounded a frustrating afternoon for Newcastle, who had seen Dwight Gayle have a goal debatably ruled out for offside when following in a shot from Matt Ritchie that hit the post.

But Rafael Benitez's men failed to build on a strong opening half an hour and, in the end, Bournemouth could have won more comfortably had Callum Wilson not wasted a great chance and Pugh not been denied by the woodwork.

Three points for Eddie Howe's men sees Bournemouth climb up to 16th and means they have won back-to-back away Premier League games for just the second time.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have lost consecutive matches and the end of a four-match unbeaten home run sees them drop into the bottom half.