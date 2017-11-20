Newcastle United dismiss £300m bid for club by Amanda Staveley's company as unacceptable

Newcastle United have responded to claims that a bid has been tabled by Amanda Staveley to take over the club by calling the offer unacceptable.

Speculation on Monday night surrounded an alleged offer of around £300m by Staveley’s company, PCP Capital Partners, that was said to have been made at the end of last week.

Sources close to her have toldthe Independent that the offer has been made to MASH holdings, the ultimate holding company, and that they are now waiting for a response.

But they also stressed that the process has still to develop to the key stage of exclusivity being granted to PCP Capital Partners. There was also uncertainty about where the funding to buy a Premier League football club is exactly coming from. It is thought that it will be Staveley and Far East investors, should the offer be real and should the bid progress.

The alleged bid caused uproar in Tyneside, where the clamour for a new owner is huge.

‘The ball is in Newcastle United’s court,’ the Independent was told.

Newcastle responded tersely by saying, ‘reports of £300m are inaccurate'. It is thought the offer tabled by Staveley falls way short of not only the £380m asking price of Mike Ashley, the club’s owner, but also the £300m that has been claimed.

Ashley bought Newcastle in 2007 from the Hall and Shepherd families. He paid £133m and invested further to clear debt and mortgage repayments and has had to deal with the financial cost of twice seeing the club relegated. It is thought he has spent around £250m on purchase and dealing with debt.

READ MORE: Blind panic sparks spate of sackings

READ MORE: Newcastle subject of £300m takeover bid

It has been said that he was willing to drop an initial valuation of £400m to £380m and his desire to sell, as it has been previously, is real, and he is ready to walk away from the club after ten tumultuous years.