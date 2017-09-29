Newcastle United vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool will take on a former manager in Rafael Benitez when they visit St James' Park to play Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Reds were two-time Champions League finalists - winning once - and also won the FA Cup during the popular Spaniard's six-year tenure at Anfield.

He took charge on Tyneside in 2016 and guided Newcastle to the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt last season.

Game Newcastle United vs Liverpool Date Sunday, October 1 Time 16:30 BST / 13:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by stream via Sky Go.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Newcastle players Goalkeepers Elliot, Darlow, Woodman Defenders Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Mbemba, Haidara, Yedlin, Gamez, Lejeune, Manquillo Midfielders Atsu, Colback, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Diame, Aarons, Saivet, Murphy, Merino Forwards Gayle, Perez, Mitrovic, Joselu

Newcastle will be without left-backs Paul Dummett and Massadio Haidara, meaning Chancel Mbemba is likely to continue in that position.

Florian Lejeune is available after injury and Aleksandar Mitrovic returns following a suspension.

Potential starting XI: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba; Shelvey, Hayden, Merino; Ritchie, Joselu, Atsu.

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Mane, Can, Markovic, Woodburn, Oxlade-Chamberlain Forwards Salah, Solanke, Firmino, Sturridge

Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are nearing returns but will not feature in any capacity in this match, while Danny Ings will play for the Under-23 side this weekend instead.

Adam Bogdan is also out but otherwise Jurgen Klopp has a full group to select from - a couple of unspecified knocks that may or may not affect his selection aside.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Coutinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Liverpool are 4/6 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Newcastle priced at 15/4 and the draw available at 3/1.

GAME PREVIEW

