Newcastle United vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool will take on a former manager in Rafael Benitez when they visit St James' Park to play Newcastle United on Sunday.
The Reds were two-time Champions League finalists - winning once - and also won the FA Cup during the popular Spaniard's six-year tenure at Anfield.
He took charge on Tyneside in 2016 and guided Newcastle to the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt last season.
|Game
|Newcastle United vs Liverpool
|Date
|Sunday, October 1
|Time
|16:30 BST / 13:30 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by stream via Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream via NBC Sports Live.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|NBC Sports Live
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Newcastle players
|Goalkeepers
|Elliot, Darlow, Woodman
|Defenders
|Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Mbemba, Haidara, Yedlin, Gamez, Lejeune, Manquillo
|Midfielders
|Atsu, Colback, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Diame, Aarons, Saivet, Murphy, Merino
|Forwards
|Gayle, Perez, Mitrovic, Joselu
Newcastle will be without left-backs Paul Dummett and Massadio Haidara, meaning Chancel Mbemba is likely to continue in that position.
Florian Lejeune is available after injury and Aleksandar Mitrovic returns following a suspension.
Potential starting XI: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba; Shelvey, Hayden, Merino; Ritchie, Joselu, Atsu.
|Position
|Liverpool players
|Goalkeepers
|Karius, Mignolet, Ward
|Defenders
|Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Mane, Can, Markovic, Woodburn, Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Forwards
|Salah, Solanke, Firmino, Sturridge
Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are nearing returns but will not feature in any capacity in this match, while Danny Ings will play for the Under-23 side this weekend instead.
Adam Bogdan is also out but otherwise Jurgen Klopp has a full group to select from - a couple of unspecified knocks that may or may not affect his selection aside.
Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Coutinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
GAME PREVIEW
It is now one win in six games for Liverpool.
You can caveat that record in a few ways: Manchester City and Sevilla are tough opponents, a draw away at Spartak Moscow is not a disaster and they were not at full-strength in their Carabao Cup match against Leicester City.
But the fact is that Liverpool are conceding goals too readily, falling behind too often and having to chase games - and open themselves up further - as a result.
On Sunday, when they visit Newcastle United, a win will be paramount ahead of next weekend's match against Manchester United at Anfield.
We have seen before that Jose Mourinho knows exactly how to counter an attack-minded Liverpool side and the only way to thwart the Portuguese will be through a higher level of conviction and execution than has been present on Merseyside in recent weeks.
They could certainly do with the shot in the arm a performance more like the one they delivered against Arsenal earlier this season would provide at St James' Park on Sunday.