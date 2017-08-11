Newcastle United vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Newcastle United will make their return to the Premier League when they host Tottenham at St James' Park on Sunday.

The Magpies are looking to continue their resurgence under Rafael Benitez after claiming the Championship title last season.

The latest summer transfer rumours

They face a tough start to the campaign, however, against a Spurs side that finished second to champions Chelsea in 2016-17 and will have its eye on the title this time around.

Game Newcastle United vs Tottenham Date Sunday, August 13 Time 13:30 BST / 08:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Hugo Lloris Tottenham More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports Live

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Newcastle players Goalkeepers Elliot, Darlow, Woodman Defenders Clark, Dummett, Hanley, Lascelles, Mbemba, Manquillo, Lejeune, Haidara, Gamez Midfielders Colback, Murphy, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Hayden, De Jong, Aarons, Merino, Saivet, Atsu Forwards Gayle, Perez, Mitrovic

Newcastle are missing DeAndre Yedlin, who has a hamstring injury, but Dwight Gayle has trained and is fit to feature after his own hamstring problem.

Potential starting XI: Elliot; Manquillo, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu; Perez, Gayle.

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm Defenders Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Wimmer, Davies, Walker-Peters, Carter-Vickers Midfielders Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Dele, Eriksen, Winks Forwards Son, Janssen, Kane

With Kyle Walker having been sold and Kieran Trippier currently injured, Tottenham are likely to either field Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back or Moussa Sissoko in a wing-back role.

Erik Lamela, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Danny Rose are also out.

Potential starting XI: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Dele, Kane, Eriksen.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Dwight Gayle Newcastle United More

Spurs are 4/6 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Newcastle priced at 17/4 and the draw available at 14/5.

Harry Kane is the 3/1 favourite to score first, with Son Heung-Min rated at 17/4. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos Dele Alli Tottenham More

Read More