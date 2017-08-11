Newcastle United vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Newcastle United will make their return to the Premier League when they host Tottenham at St James' Park on Sunday.
The Magpies are looking to continue their resurgence under Rafael Benitez after claiming the Championship title last season.
The latest summer transfer rumours
They face a tough start to the campaign, however, against a Spurs side that finished second to champions Chelsea in 2016-17 and will have its eye on the title this time around.
|Game
|Newcastle United vs Tottenham
|Date
|Sunday, August 13
|Time
|13:30 BST / 08:30 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by stream via Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream via NBC Sports Live.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|NBC Sports Live
SQUAD & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Newcastle players
|Goalkeepers
|Elliot, Darlow, Woodman
|Defenders
|Clark, Dummett, Hanley, Lascelles, Mbemba, Manquillo, Lejeune, Haidara, Gamez
|Midfielders
|Colback, Murphy, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Hayden, De Jong, Aarons, Merino, Saivet, Atsu
|Forwards
|Gayle, Perez, Mitrovic
Newcastle are missing DeAndre Yedlin, who has a hamstring injury, but Dwight Gayle has trained and is fit to feature after his own hamstring problem.
Potential starting XI: Elliot; Manquillo, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu; Perez, Gayle.
|Position
|Tottenham players
|Goalkeepers
|Lloris, Vorm
|Defenders
|Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Wimmer, Davies, Walker-Peters, Carter-Vickers
|Midfielders
|Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Dele, Eriksen, Winks
|Forwards
|Son, Janssen, Kane
With Kyle Walker having been sold and Kieran Trippier currently injured, Tottenham are likely to either field Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back or Moussa Sissoko in a wing-back role.
Erik Lamela, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Danny Rose are also out.
Potential starting XI: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Dele, Kane, Eriksen.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Spurs are 4/6 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Newcastle priced at 17/4 and the draw available at 14/5.
Harry Kane is the 3/1 favourite to score first, with Son Heung-Min rated at 17/4. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
Both of these clubs come into the new season seemingly on an upward curve, but with fans' enthusiasm dampened by underwhelming activity in the transfer market.
Tottenham have sold Kyle Walker to rivals Manchester City and are yet to sign a single player, prompting Danny Rose to give an interview to a national newspaper days before this match in which he demanded reinforcements.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, have strengthened by acquiring the likes of Florian Lejeune and Jacob Murphy, but Rafael Benitez wants more and has expressed concern that the club is in danger of losing the momentum it built by winning the Championship title.
Expectations have been dialled down accordingly; Spurs are only fourth favourites, according to most bookmakers, to win the league, while Newcastle are listed reasonably near the top of the list of candidates for relegation.
The window will be open for another few weeks yet and Mauricio Pochettino is confident more than one signing will be completed before the deadline passes.
The challenge for the Argentine even if those additions do come to pass, though, will be integrating them into the squad quickly enough for them to make a substantial impact.
Many of Spurs' recent signings, such as Eric Dier and Son Heung-Min, have required a season to bed in before they have really come to the fore but it is hard to have much faith in Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou following in their footsteps.