Newcastle vs Liverpool live: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on, when is kick-off, where can I watch it?

Rafa Benitez faces his former side in Liverpool with Newcastle able to overtake the Reds: Getty

Rafa Benitez takes on his former side Liverpool for the first time since guiding Newcastle back into the Premier League, and has the chance to leapfrog the Reds if they can pull off what would be a famous home victory at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have Aleksandar Mitrovic back from suspension, although the striker is unlikely to start with Joselu expected to remain in the side, while Florian Lejeune returns from the ankle injury he suffered on the opening weekend of the season.

Liverpool are still without long-term absentees Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana, but Sadio Mane returns from suspension and is almost certain to start. More importantly though, Jürgen Klopp will want to see his side record an important victory after a run of one win in their last six matches.

