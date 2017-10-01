Newcastle vs Liverpool player ratings: Jonjo Shelvey and Philippe Coutinho impress for their respective sides

Joselu handed Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez a draw against former club Liverpool as missed chances cost the visitors dearly.

The Spanish striker cancelled out Philippe Coutinho's sumptuous 27th-minute opener nine minutes later, although what he knew about it is debatable after Joel Matip's attempted clearance came back off him and ended up in the net.

It was one of few chances Benitez's current employers created with billionaire businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who is reportedly looking for a Premier League club in which to invest, among a crowd of 52,303 at St James' Park.

By contrast, the Reds carved out a series of openings and but for Republic of Ireland keeper Rob Elliot and some sub-standard finishing, could have emerged with three points rather than one.

After a week rife with talk of takeovers and new managerial contracts on Tyneside, the game which followed it was never likely to be uneventful, and so it proved.

