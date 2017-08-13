Newcastle vs Tottenham live: Latest score, what time does it start, what TV channel is it on, where can I watch it?

Newcastle host Tottenham at St James' Park on their return to the Premier League: Getty

Newcastle United mark their return to the Premier League on Sunday when they host last season’s runners-up in Tottenham Hotspur in the penultimate fixture of the opening weekend. Follow the latest here.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 13:30 BST

Mauricio Pochettino hands Kyle Walker-Peters his Premier League debut

Spurs yet to make any summer signings in the transfer window

Newcastle hand debuts to Javier Manquillo and Florian Lejeune

Manchester United vs West Ham kicks off at 16:00

Preview...

Rafa Benitez starts his return to the top flight with what is sure to be a tough visit from Spurs. His Premier League experience will put his team at an advantage over the other newly promoted clubs and he’ll be hoping to cause an early upset against Tottenham.

Spurs will be eyeing up the title for a third season in a row now. After 2 second place finishes, bested both times by exceptional team, you’d think it’s going to be their year.

Newcastle won’t exactly be targeting the top spot any time soon, but they’ll be hoping to stay afloat this season. Benitez has never had a team relegated after a full season, so this will be a real test of his ability.

Despite losing one of their best players, Kyle Walker, to Man City, Spurs haven’t reinvested in any other players- so Pochettino’s team will likely be lining up in the same way that they did last season.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have spent £30million, bringing in Chelsea’s Christian Atsu, Norwich’s Jacob Murphy and Eibar’s Lejeune. Newcastle fans will be hoping to come back to the Premier League with a bang, and with these new signings, a win against Spurs would do just the trick

What time does it start and where can I watch it?

Newcastle kick off their return to the Premier League at home to Tottenham this Sunday. You can watch coverage on Sky Sport’s dedicated Premier League channel from 12:30, kick off at 13:30. Highlights can be caught on BBC One’s Match of the Day from 22:30 on Sunday.

It’s a big game for…

Rafa Benitez. The veteran Premier League manager will be relishing his return to the top flight. He’ll be eager to prove he can be just as successful with newly promoted club as he can with a top table one. A home game at Spurs will be a big challenge for his team and Benitez’s technical prowess will be tested.

Best stat…

1992- The last year that went by without these 2 clubs playing each other

Remember that…

That 4-0 thrashing Spurs gave Newcastle in the League cup

One to watch is…

Harry Kane. Last year’s golden boot winner will be looking to grab an early lead in the race for this season’s accolade. Relegation favourites Newcastle will provide a good opportunity to do that.

Past three-meetings…

Newcastle 5 (Wijnaldum 2, Mitrovic, Aarons, Janmaat) , Tottenham 1 (Lamela), Premier League, May 2016

Newcastle 2 (Mitrovic, Perez) , Tottenham 1 (Dier), Premier League, December 2015

Newcastle 1 (Colback) , Tottenham 3 (Chadli, Eriksen, Kane), Premier League, April 2015

Form guide…

Newcastle: LDLWWW

Tottenham: WWWWWW

Odds…

Newcastle to win: 17/4

Tottenham to win: 13/20

Draw: 3/1