Next year's breakout stars? The Premier League youngsters impressing out on loan this season

Son to legendary Norwich goalkeeper, Bryan, Angus has impressed in between the sticks since moving to Carrow Road on loan at the start of the season.

Gunn spent seven years at Norwich City before being snapped up by Manchester City for a £250,000 fee in 2011.

The England under-21 international returned to his boyhood club on a season-long loan deal having failed to make a single appearance for Manchester City's senior side.

City's loss has turned out to Norwich's gain; the 21-year-old has racked up 7 clean sheets so far this season: the most in the Championship.

On Tuesday night he was just minutes away from keeping a clean sheet at the Emirates to take his side through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

"He’s an unbelievably talented goalkeeper," said Norwich sporting director, Stuart Webber, when Gunn's Carrow Road loan move had been confirmed earlier this season.

The 21-year-old could offer a realistic challenge to Claudio Bravo as Man City's goalkeeping under study next season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tottenham - on loan at Sheffield United

Carter-Vickers has become a mainstay in Sheffield United's first team this season Credit: Getty Images More

19-year-old Cameron Carter-Vickers has quickly earned a reputation for his no-nonsense defending.

Currently on loan at Sheffield United, Carter-Vickers owes his athletic prowess to his former NBA basketball father, Howard Carter.

"He should be a running back the way he’s built,” said Carter-Vickers' USA teammate, Alejandro Bedoya. “The guy’s calves and legs are humongous.”

According to a story told by Harry Winks, Mauricio Pochettino recently felt the full force of Carter-Vicker's physicality when he decided to join in on an eight-a-side training match.

Carter-Vickers in action for Tottenham's U21 side Credit: Getty Images More

Pochettino went up for a high ball with the 19-year-old defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. Pochettino took a whack on his back and was forced to hobble off

“I did it again today,” Pochettino said, referring to a separate incident. “I challenged with Cameron and my hand was … [he shakes it in pain]. It happened again. Cameron crushed everyone in the box.”

Next season may be too soon for Carter-Vickers to become a permanent fixture in Tottenham's defence, but the departure of Toby Aldeirweireld could see the teenager offered an opportunity to prove his Premier League mettle.

Pablo Maffeo, Manchester City - on loan at Girona

Pablo Maffeo earned plaudits for his man-marking job on Lionel Messi earlier this season Credit: Reuters More

The man whose man-marking job on Lionel Messi earned him reluctant praise from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Maffeo joined City from Espanyol in 2015 but moved back to Spain on loan with Girona last season after making only a handful of appearances.

The 20-year-old's performance against Barcelona earned him many plaudits and praise from his Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.

Pablo Maffeo vies for the ball with Marcus Rashford during last season's League Cup tie Credit: AP More

"Young players like Pablo Maffeo and others must play and the sooner they reach this level of competition the better for them to take a step forward and become better players.

"If they can't play in the first team, they need to go to other leagues like the Netherlands and Spain and be in those big games playing against players like Messi. That is the best way to improve.

The Spaniard is represented by Pep's elder brother Pere and, given City's surprising dearth of full-backs available to him this season, Maffeo could be brought back into the fold at the Etihad.

Dean Henderson, Manchester United - on loan at Shrewsbury Town

Dean Henderson has played a pivotal role in Shrewsbury Town's ascent to the top of the League One table Credit: Getty Images More

Fresh from having won the U20s World Cup with England last summer, Dean Henderson has quickly won hearts and minds in Shrewsbury Town's march towards League One promotion.

Shrewsbury are the only unbeaten team left in the Football League and the arrival of Henderson on loan from Manchester United has been a large factor in their ascent to the top of the table.

With David De Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira all currently ahead Henderson in the goalkeeping pecking order, the 20-year-old may need to seek a move to guarantee the top-flight football his talent and form deserves.

Kieran Dowell, Everton - on loan at Nottingham Forest

Kieran Dowell has impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest Credit: Getty Images More

Everton have blooded a number of young talents already this season - but of all their talented young players, Dowell comes as the most highly-rated.

Currently playing under Mark Warburton at Nottingham Forest, the 20-year-old formed a formidable partnership with fellow Toffee Jonjoe Kenny during England's World Cup-winning campaign in South Korea.

Everton's dismal start to the season has seen a number of fans plead with caretaker manager David Unsworth to recall Dowell in the hope of injecting some much-needed creativity.

Andreas Pereira, Manchester United - on loan at Valencia

Andreas Pereira in action during a pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Real Madrid Credit: Getty Images More

Pereira, signed as a youth player from PSV Eindhoven five years ago, has yet to start a league game for United but is so highly regarded that he was handed a new long-term deal by Mourinho this summer - just as he decided to move elsewhere.

The Brazilian winger directly defied Mourinho's wish that he stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, leading the United manager to suggest he was 'not ready' to play for the United.

Pereira was unfazed by Mourinho's comments and has since gone on to put in a series of impressive goalscoring performances in La Liga.

"I think of the positive: If I were not a good player, he would not have said anything in the press, he would have let me go and that's it,: said Pereira. "I think he was worried because I left. I have to think about myself now."