The next Ballack? Loftus-Cheek aiming to become Chelsea's next midfield dynamo

Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits to having modelled his game on Michael Ballack as he seeks to enjoy similar success with Chelsea.

The 21-year-old midfielder is currently taking in a season-long loan with Crystal Palace, with Antonio Conte unable to offer him the regular minutes he needs at this stage of his career.

Loftus-Cheek has impressed with the Eagles, earning a first call-up to the senior England squad for friendly dates with Germany and Brazil.

The youngster is eager to ensure that his career remains on an upward curve, with inspiration having been taken from an iconic figure of the modern era.

Loftus-Cheek told Standard Sport: "Ballack is a player that inspired me when I was growing up at Chelsea.

"I used to watch him playing with the likes of [Frank] Lampard and [Michael] Essien in midfield. I was coming through the Academy and my coaches always used to say to me: 'Watch the games, watch Ballack.'

