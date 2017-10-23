What next for Dejan Lovren: How do players respond to the humiliation of a first half substitution?

Dejan Lovren lasted only 31 minutes against Tottenham - it remains to be seen how he'll bounce back - Getty images

We can all agree Sunday was a day to forget for Dejan Lovren. After two mistakes that led to two Tottenham goals and the end of the game at Wembley as a contest, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hooked the centre-back after just 31 minutes.

There is little in football that can be more humiliating than a first half substitution that has nothing to do with injury, and the worry for Liverpool now will be how well Lovren responds.

However much criticism he is given, he remains an important part of Liverpool's team (statistically, they are even worse off when he doesn't play), and it will be interesting to see how Klopp manages the situation.

Will he be back in the starting lineup for Huddersfield's visit to Anfield next week (given Liverpool weren't much better after he'd been taken off on Sunday) or will he be left to his own devices to regain his confidence while wallowing on the bench? What is the best action for Klopp to take?

Lovren is by no means the first to suffer such ignominy and nor will he be the last.

