What next for Dejan Lovren: How do players respond to the humiliation of a first half substitution?
We can all agree Sunday was a day to forget for Dejan Lovren. After two mistakes that led to two Tottenham goals and the end of the game at Wembley as a contest, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hooked the centre-back after just 31 minutes.
There is little in football that can be more humiliating than a first half substitution that has nothing to do with injury, and the worry for Liverpool now will be how well Lovren responds.
However much criticism he is given, he remains an important part of Liverpool's team (statistically, they are even worse off when he doesn't play), and it will be interesting to see how Klopp manages the situation.
Will he be back in the starting lineup for Huddersfield's visit to Anfield next week (given Liverpool weren't much better after he'd been taken off on Sunday) or will he be left to his own devices to regain his confidence while wallowing on the bench? What is the best action for Klopp to take?
Lovren is by no means the first to suffer such ignominy and nor will he be the last.
Here, we look back at some other players who have been hauled off before half time and ask what happened next?
Joe Cole and Shaun Wright-Phillips
With Chelsea top of the table in March 2006, Jose Mourinho decided to rotate his team for a trip to Fulham, having recently gone out of the Champions League and with an FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle just three days after this match.
Joe Cole and Shaun Wright-Phillips started out wide, but Chelsea quickly went a goal down and were struggling so badly that both were taken off after just 26 minutes.
Chelsea went on to win a second successive Premier League title and Cole played a crucial role in the run-in, starting four of their remaining eight games as well as the aforementioned FA Cup tie, but Wright-Phillips was restricted to substitute appearances.
Long-term, however, both continued to be key players for Mourinho and bounced back from that dreadful night at Craven Cottage.
Verdict: Positive repsonse.
Joe Cole (again) and Jack Collison
Poor old Joe Cole. Not only did he overcome severe injury problems over the course of his career, seven years after his embarrassment at Fulham, he was taken off before half time by West Ham manager Sam Allardyce against his former club.
Cole took his shirt off and stormed straight down the tunnel when he was hooked on 40 minutes with West Ham 2-0 down to Chelsea, something Allardyce called "disappointing" after the game, also warning Cole about his future conduct. Cole apologised shortly afterwards.
Jack Collison was also taken off but he went with rather less protest.
Cole let his football do the talking a week later when he came off the bench to score against Fulham, but the two of them started just three games each between the Chelsea game in November and the end of the season. With injury problems mounting, both left West Ham that summer.
Verdict: Negative response.
James McCarthy
It is rare for a first half sub to be as effective as this, but after McCarthy was replaced by Romelu Lukaku with Everton 1-0 down at West Brom in August 2016, the game swung towards Ronald Koeman's side.
McCarthy was given a League cup game against Yeovil to regain his confidence but suffered an injury and didn't play again until November. His performance against West Brom combined with injury problems have meant he has barely featured for Everton since.
He is back in training but is yet to play this season and it isn't clear what the future holds for him.
Verdict: Jury still out.
Claudio Cacapa
Long before the Cole-Collison debacle, Allardyce was at it at Newcastle, when he took Brazilian centre-back Cacapa off just 18 minutes in to a home game against Portsmouth in November 2007 with his side 3-0 down after just 11 minutes.
Cacapa had been skinned by John Utaka for the third and was swiftly removed from the pitch as a result, looking grossly out of his depth.
He was made to wait another six weeks for another start, and though he worked his way back into the Newcastle team, he never really established himself in England and was released in the summer of 2009 having played his final game for the club in the preceding December.
Verdict: Negative response.
Dante
Pep Guardiola took defender Dante off after just 30 minutes against Hannover with his Bayern Munich team 1-0 down in March 2015.
Dante seemed to take it well: "I was a little disappointed, but I understand the coach’s decision," he said. "Why should he have three centre-backs on the pitch when the opposition has eleven players in their own box? We won today and that is most important."
Bayern legend Steffen Effenberg predicted after the game that Dante would leave the club in the summer, but Guardiola started the Brazilian in all but two of their remaining nine games. During the run-in, Guardiola heaped praise on Dante, saying "I'd like 1,000 Dantes in my team."
And yet, just one month later, after Bayern had again won the Bundesliga title, Dante played his final game for the club. Effenberg was proved correct, and Dante was sold to Wolfsburg that summer.
Verdict: Positive short-term, but long-term negative.