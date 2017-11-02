The Next Gen ATP Finals: What is it, who's playing and what are the rule changes being experimented with?

The best young players in men's tennis will contest the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals - ATP

What is it?

The inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals will see the the world's top seven 21-and-under singles players, plus an Italian wild card, go head to head.

The seven automatic qualifiers have been chosen based on 2017 ranking points, while the final player will be decided by a qualifying tournament between the eight best 21-and-under players from host nation Italy.

When is it?

The qualifying tournament between the Italian players will take place November 3-5.

The event itself will take place between November 7-11.

Where is it?

At the Fiera Milano in Milan.

The ATP has been keen to push its Next Gen of players for a number of years

Why is it happening?

The ATP has been pushing the Next Gen of players for a number of years now, as it tries to lay the foundations for a post-Big Four world.