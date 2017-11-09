Next Gen Finals prove popular with players and punters alike as tennis tries to win over new generation of fans

Daniil Medvedev looked despairingly at the umpire. His opponent, Borna Coric, had just hit a thumping backhand past him which landed perilously close to the line. With no “out” call, Medvedev, perhaps hoping for an over-rule, looked in vain towards Gianluca Moscarella, who responded with a gentle shrug of the shoulders.

In the brave new world of this week’s NextGen ATP Finals here, the umpire’s role can amount to little more than keeping the score.

Having every line called by Hawk-Eye’s all-seeing cameras rather than by line judges is one of several innovations being trialled at the inaugural NextGen Finals, which have brought together the year’s most successful players aged 21 and under. The Association of Tennis Professionals, which runs the men’s tour, wants to make sure that tennis will continue to appeal to the next generation of fans.

For the most part the experiments have been welcomed by players, officials and spectators, even if the event got off to the worst possible start with its poorly judged draw ceremony, which was widely criticised for being sexist as the eight players chose female models to reveal their round-robin groupings.

Matches are played over the best of five sets, with each set won by the first to four games and a tie-break played at 3-3. There is only one deuce in any game, after which a deciding point is played.

There are no “lets” on serve – if the ball hits the top of the net and lands inside the service box play continues – and an on-court shot clock enforces the 25-second rule between points. Warm-ups are restricted to five minutes and spectators can walk in and out at any time, rather than have to wait for a change of ends. Players can communicate with their coaches via a head set – with their conversation broadcast on television – between sets.