Next Leicester manager: Claude Puel could be confirmed in next 24 hours after impressing Foxes in interview

Leicester City are deep in talks with Claude Puel and could make him their manager in the next 24 hours, The Independent understands.

The Frenchman last year guided Southampton to eighth place in the Premier League and a League Cup final.

But his contract was terminated amid the general malaise brought about by his style of football, which was perceived as overly negative, and the fact that Saints amassed 17 points fewer than they had in the previous campaign under Ronald Koeman.

While the dour perception of Puel and his football might have been overly influenced by his manner in press conferences, his track record in France remains impressive. He guided Nice to fourth place in Ligue 1 and has previously coached Lyon and Lille.

Leicester were impressed by him in initial conversations last week, and had a second round of talks on Monday.

The club are now understood to be discussing the finer details of contracting the 56-year-old coach, including the composition of his backroom staff. Michael Appleton, the current caretaker, is not thought to want to stay with the Foxes but will be spoken to with a view to convincing him to remain with the club he left Oxford to join as assistant manager earlier in the year.

Leicester dismissed Craig Shakespeare last week after just four months in charge.