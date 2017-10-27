Next Rangers manager: Derek McInnes, Gennaro Gattuso, Frank de Boer and David Moyes among candidates Ibrox club hope to speak to

Rangers have begun drawing up a shortlist for their managerial vacancy and are targeting a big-name replacement for Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked on Thursday.

The Portuguese was allowed to blow an estimated £10m in the transfer market last summer and infamously argued with fans while stood in a hedge, but was dismissed with Rangers five points back from second-placed Aberdeen and already eight off arch rivals Celtic.

Derek McInnes, the man who has established Aberdeen as the country's second-best side, is a leading candidate for the role and, despite the Gers facing a seven-figure compensation bill to prise him away from Pittodrie, they aren't put off by his recently-inked three-year deal.

David Moyes is an ambitious target but one that will be explored, while two former Rangers players are also being considered in Frank de Boer and Gennaro Gattuso.

Gattuso has had a wild managerial career thus far. After being sacked by Sion and then Palermo in his first two jobs, Gattuso took over at OFI Crete only to resign due to the club's financial problems. He changed his mind a day later but eventually would leave the club to take over at Pisa, who he led to promotion. They were relegated the subsequent season and he resigned from his post, taking over AC Milan's Under-19 team.

Frank de Boer was sacked by Crystal Palace after just four league games in charge earlier this season and is keen to return to management. He recently applied for the Anderlecht job.