The next Rio Ferdinand? Chelsea starlet Ampadu likened to Man Utd legend

Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu boasts the potential and versatility to become the next Rio Ferdinand, according to Chris Coleman.

The Wales manager handed the highly-rated 17-year-old his senior international debut in a friendly date with France on Friday.

Ampadu has progressed to this point as a holding midfielder, with Antonio Conte having handed him two Carabao Cup outings for the reigning Premier League champions this season.

Developing in his preferred position would appear to be the plan heading forward, but Coleman believes that – like Manchester United and England legend Ferdinand before him – the youngster could thrive if he slips back into a centre-half spot.

He told reporters after a 2-0 defeat for Wales at Stade de France on an exciting prospect: "He's capable of playing both [positions].

Ethan Ampadu Chris Coleman Chelsea next Rio Ferdinand More