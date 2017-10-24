Next time I'll use my brain - Match-winner Bishoo rues missed fifty chance

His nine wickets inspired West Indies to victory in the opening Test against Zimbabwe but Devendra Bishoo's batting left him rueful.

Devendra Bishoo was delighted to help West Indies overcome Zimbabwe in the first Test but there some mixed feelings after he missed out on a maiden fifty.

The leg-spinner took nine wickets in the match as the Windies won by 117 runs in Bulawayo to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing an unlikely 434 for victory at Queens Club, Zimbabwe were eventually dismissed for 316 late on the fourth day, after the tourists made successful use of the extra half-hour to avoid returning for the one remaining wicket on Wednesday.

Bishoo's second-innings 4-105 followed up his 5-79 in the first dig, but despite being named man of the match he was annoyed with himself for falling six short of a first Test half-century from the final ball of day three, when he was caught playing a slog-sweep to Graeme Cremer.

"I was very disappointed yesterday and hopefully next time I'll use my brain more and get it," said Bishoo, who was used sparingly in the recent 2-1 series defeat to England.

"It was nice having a long bowl, in England it was a bit tough but I had to make use here.

"I stayed patient and the wicket was spinning a lot, so I just had to put the ball in the areas and nothing more."

After falling short in their attempts to win a first Test over the Windies, Zimbabwe skipper Cremer commented: "We're pretty happy with the balance of the team, we just need to get some runs.

"The more you play, the more you work out situations. Sometimes you don't realise how much time you have in a Test match. It's about working those things out.

"It's a little bit disappointing. We went really well on the first day, getting them all out for 219 was excellent. West Indies came back really well and they put the bad balls away.

"We started well [on Tuesday] but it always gets tougher, and their spinners did well. Credit to them."