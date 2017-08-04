Neymar admits he urged Gerard Pique not to post photograph which claimed he was staying at Barcelona

Neymar did not want Pique to post the photograph: Getty

Neymar has revealed that he told former teammate Gerard Pique not to post a photograph of the pair together on Twitter last month, along with a caption that promised the Brazilian striker was staying at Barcelona.

Two weeks ago, Pique seemingly confirmed teammate Neymar was set to stay at Barcelona this summer amid reports of an impending £200mto Paris Saint-Germain.

The defender posted a message on Twitter which suggested the Brazilian would turn down PSG, despite all evidence pointing towards the contrary.

Pique posted a picture of himself with the Brazilian, along with the simple message "Se queda", which translates as "he stays".

However, just a few days later, Neymar signed a five-year deal with PSG when the club activated his £200m release clause.

And at his official unveiling, Neymar revealed that he urged Pique not to post the controversial photograph.

“It was just a bit of fun, things were relaxed,” he said.

“I told him not to do it as I hadn’t made my decision yet, but it was just a joke. He expressed his feelings and I respect that.”

Neymar, a Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2015, has now committed to the challenge of landing Europe's top club prize with PSG.

View photos The striker at his PSG unveiling (Getty) More

He told his new team's website: “I am extremely happy to join Paris St Germain.

“Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious.

“And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates, is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want.

“PSG's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I have played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge.

“From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world.”