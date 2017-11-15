Neymar always welcome at Real Madrid – Casemiro

The Brazil midfielder wants his compatriot to know that he'll always have a place open at his former club's biggest rival

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro hopes Neymar joins the La Liga champions and he said his Brazil team-mate would always be welcome at the club.

Neymar, 25, has been linked to Madrid despite only joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a world-record deal in August.

Casemiro said he would happily have Neymar at the Santiago Bernabeu, but insisted his international team-mate was happy in Paris.

"He's a star. He knows what he's doing. He's a great player and he'll always be welcome at Real Madrid," he told COPE after Brazil's 0-0 friendly draw with England on Tuesday.

"I hope he comes, but he's happy at his club."

Brazil's draw against England completed a fine year for Tite's men, who dominated CONMEBOL qualifying to reach the World Cup.

Casemiro said Brazil had an opportunity at Russia 2018, but acknowledged his nation would be targeted.

"We know that in a World Cup, everyone wants to beat Brazil," he said.

"But we have a great group."