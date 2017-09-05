Neymar's exit gives Barcelona an 'opportunity', claims club president as he insists team is now stronger

'We have a better team than last season..'; 'We must be more optimistic with this Barca': Sport/Mundo Deportivo

The PR campaign in the Catalan press is at full strength this morning, with the two main papers Sport and Mundo Deportivo carrying extensive interviews with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.



The under fire club chief is full of optimism for the season ahead despite losing one of his star players, missing out on a host of others and being comprehensively beaten by great rivals Real Madrid in the Super Copa.



According to Bartomeu, the loss of Neymar provides the club with an “opportunity” to break the dominance of the front three – which also included Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez – and return to the style which was so successful under Pep Guardiola.





“[It is an opportunity] to end the strength of the trident,” Bartomeu told Sport.



“It's been really good but it's had consequences. It's an opportunity to make a return to collective football in midfield, which is traditionally Barça's strength.”



The president insists he did not want to stand in Neymar’s way once he had decided to leave but admits he was disappointed the player’s team did not give Barca more time to find a replacement.



Barça ended up spending most of the money received from Paris Saint-Germain in that world record transfer on Dortmund youngster Ousmane Dembele and Brazilian midfielder Paulinho.





Nevertheless, Bartomeu says there is money left and that it can be invested in the La Masia youth academy, which has begun to be overshadowed by Real Madrid’s.



“Let's see what we do. It's an opportunity, with a new manager, a new project. We can't be pessimists. Let's stop being pessimistic!”



Furthermore, the squad, he says, is “better” than last year.



“It's better,” Bartomeu insisted.



“Better on the right flank and in midfield. We can counter-attack and with Paulinho we've got a lot of strength. And up front we have players like Deulofeu and Dembele...”









Bartomeu also appeared to back up La Liga president Javier Tebas who wrote to Uefa this week calling on the governing body to investigate PSG and Manchester City for possible financial fair play breaches.



“Something has to be done,” Bartomeu added.



“It can't be the case that there's money that comes from outside football and is put in the football industry.



“[Qatar], and Abu Dhabi, are two countries that have two clubs. If Bayern, United, Madrid or Arsenal buy a player, you know [the money] comes from football. But these two clubs [PSG and City] distort the market.”

