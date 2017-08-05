Neymar's PSG debut delayed due to paperwork issues following world-record £200m move from Barcelona

Neymar will not be available for Paris Saint-Germain’s opening Ligue 1 game of the season on Saturday after the Brazilian’s paperwork was not processed in time.

The 25-year-old joined PSG in a world-record £200m deal this week from Barcelona, where he is now also the world’s highest-paid player earning a reported £520,000-a-week after tax.

He has completed a full preseason with Barcelona and was one of the stars of their preseason tour of the United States prior to his move Paris, and is fit and ready to play with his new teammates.

However, with the move confirmed on Thursday evening, Neymar’s transfer documents were failed to be lodged before the midnight deadline, meaning he was not registered in time to make his debut against Amiens at the Parc des Princes.

It was the late lodging of his international transfer certificate (CIT), which is the reason for the delay to his competitive debut.

Les Parisiens will kick off their first clash of the 2017/18 season at the delayed time of 4.15pm BST on Saturday, rather than the scheduled 4pm BST to account for Neymar’s unveiling to the expected 45,000 fans in attendance. The presentation ceremony itself will begin at 2.45pm BST.