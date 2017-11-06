Neymar becomes the Joker and Mbappe gets his own castle - Ligue 1 goes social

An injury prevented Neymar from playing against Angers on Saturday, but by all accounts, he and fellow team-mates still enjoyed a great week

Neymar has shown that he's not only capable of taking things to another level on the field – he can do it at Halloween, too.

The Brazilian was present as Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Anderlecht 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, and then celebrated by going out to a party dressed as the Joker from Batman.

You’ll not see too many better costumes this year and, unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old was keen to show it off to his followers on Instagram, who appeared impressed by the likeness he had to the villain.

He was not, however, the only one to go to great lengths to ensure he was looking good for Halloween. Club and international team-mate Dani Alves was also left looking sharp – but, then again, so was everyone at his party.

Thereafter, the week was somewhat more relaxed for Neymar, who missed PSG’s 5-0 Ligue 1 victory over Angers at the weekend due to injury.

He took some time to unwind with his sister at home, opening a bottle of red wine and relaxing on the couch.

While Neymar was at home, Kylian Mbappe was out and about, having played a starring role in PSG's win over Anderlecht to book their passage through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

The 18-year-old forward went along to support the club’s handball team on the eve of the trip to Angers – a game in which he excelled as he returns to his very best form.

It may have been Edinson Cavani who grabbed the headlines by scoring his 100th and 101st league goal with PSG to make him the club’s most prolific league marksman ever, but Mbappe struck the first and last goals in that rout at Stade Raymond Kopa and shared the achievement with his followers.

Dani Alves, meanwhile, offered his congratulations to the young striker as he posted a picture of himself with Mbappe on Instagram. “The Golden Boy and Good Crazy,” he captioned it as he struck the increasingly familiar pose of the striker.