Neymar a big loss, but Barca will survive - Figo

Barcelona suffered a huge blow to their prestige when Neymar left for Paris Saint-German, and Luis Figo knows they must fight to recover.

Luis Figo says he will wait with interest to learn how Barcelona respond to the loss of Neymar.

The Brazil international stunned the football world when he joined Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking €222million deal in August.

Barca are unaccustomed to seeing their prized assets lured away from Camp Nou, with Figo one of the few stars in their prime to walk out on the Catalan giants.

The former Portugal international sensationally quit Barca for fierce rivals Real Madrid in July 2000, mere months before winning the Ballon d'Or.

And, speaking to Omnisport, Figo weighed up the potential impact of the Selecao forward's defection to the Parc des Princes.

"Big clubs always survive that kind of situation," he said.

"It's impossible that clubs like Barcelona or Madrid only depend on one player.

"But, of course, he's a big loss, because he's one of the best football players in the world.

"Let's see how they deal with that during the season."

Barca, the early leaders in LaLiga, are in action away to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.