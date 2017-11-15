Neymar: Brazil tried everything to break down defensive England

Brazil were held to a goalless draw by England but Neymar was satisfied with the performance.

Neymar says Brazil "tried everything" to break down an England side who held them to a goalless draw at Wembley on Monday.

Tite's men were frustrated by Gareth Southgate's injury-hit England team, for whom Joe Gomez was named man of the match on his first international start.

Despite the lack of goals, Neymar was satisfied by a performance that rounds off a year in which Brazil lost just one of 11 matches.

"We tried everything," he said. "We had possession, we had chances to score, but we knew this was a squad used to defending more than other teams.

"But I'm satisfied with our game. We didn't give chances to our opponents, we tried to create some. We made things difficult for them and that's a good thing for us.

"It's a good way of training, of working, of seeing what's lacking so that we could win, score.

"But I'm happy with the year we've had, that we will end it in a good manner, and that's all that matters."

Asked whether opposition teams set up expecting Brazil to dominate, Neymar added: "Yes, maybe. But that's always a surprise for me.

"Against Japan [a 3-1 victory] we had to be very defensive. You never know. Each team has a style but I guess most of our games will be as demanding as the one today."

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus was also satisfied with the display.

"This game gives a good impression of us," he added. "I guess it sums up our year, a very good one.

"Today we played against a very strong squad, tactically, technically and physically. It wouldn't be easy and we knew it.

"We also made things difficult for them and, as I´ve said, the only thing that didn't come was a goal."