Neymar complains about 'inhumane' conditions in Bolivia as Brazil stars need oxygen masks to recover from game

Neymar has complained about the “inhumane” conditions his Brazil side had to play in against Bolivia after they were left needing oxygen masks to recover following the game.

Brazil, who had already qualified for the World Cup in Russia next summer, were forced to settle for a point in La Paz, which is located 3,640m above sea level and considered one of the toughest away trips in world football because of the lack of oxygen.

The game finished goalless during the game on Thursday night and Neymar revealed just how tough the game was afterwards when he posted a picture to his Instagram account.