Neymar debut: When will the Brazil star play for PSG?

Neymar's €222m transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is official and fans of the French giants are relishing the prospect of seeing their new man in action.

The Brazilian has been unveiled to the fans in his new home and has been getting to know them via social media, but he is not yet free to play for the capital club.

So, when will Neymar finally feature for PSG? Goal brings you all you need to know about the star's French bow.

WHEN WILL NEYMAR MAKE HIS PSG DEBUT?

Neymar could make his PSG debut as early as Sunday, August 13 against Guingamp, but that is dependent on the timely completion of paperwork.

While the Brazilian's transfer from Barcelona was announced last week, he cannot play for his new club until the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) - the administrators of Ligue 1 - receive an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Real Federacion Espanyola de Futbol (RFEF), who administrate football in Spain.

If that paperwork is received by the LFP on or before Saturday evening, Neymar could be free to play for the Parisiens and his debut would come in Brittany at the Stade de Roudourou.

Goal understands that, while the LFP have not yet received Neymar's ITC from the RFEF, there is no unusual delay expected and the documents will be sent when they are ready.

However, if the LFP do not receive it before then, the 25-year-old will be forced to wait for his first appearance for Les Rouge-et-Bleu.

What is an International Transfer Certificate?

In football, an International Transfer Certificate, or ITC, is a document that is required as part of the administrative process of a transfer where a player moves between countries in accordance with FIFA regulations. It is issued by the national association to which the player's former club is affiliated and sent to the new club's national association.

Professional footballers transferring from one club to another are not eligible to play in official games for their new club until an ITC has been received by the new club's association and they are subsequently registered.

While this is normally a straightforward process, there are occasions when an ITC might not be issued by an association, such as a contractual dispute between the club and the player.

WHEN WILL NEYMAR MAKE HIS HOME DEBUT?

