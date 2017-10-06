Neymar or Griezmann? Mbappe asked to pick between PSG and France partners

Kylian Mbappe sees his Paris Saint-Germain and France strike partners, Neymar and Antoine Griezmann, as boasting different qualities.

The teenage frontman finds himself in the enviable position of working alongside world-class talent for club and country.

He linked up with PSG over the summer, with a deal which will eventually be worth €180 million following hot on the heels of a record-breaking €222m move for Neymar.

Mbappe has slotted seamlessly into the fold at Parc des Princes, with a devastating frontline in the French capital also including Uruguayan star Edinson Cavani.

The 18-year-old continues to impress for France as well, where he forms part of attacking unit which includes prolific Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann.

Asked to pick between the La Liga star and Neymar as to who he prefers working with, Mbappe told reporters: “Both of them, because they are two different players.

“Neymar is more creative and Griezmann is more clinical in front of goal.

“So they are two different players and I can learn from both of them every day.”

Kylian Mbappe Neymar Antoine Griezmann qualities More