Neymar hits back at Barcelona's Josep Maria Bartomeu: 'This president is a joke'

Neymar has branded Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a “joke” after he publicly criticised the Brazilian following his record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old completed his £200m transfer to Paris last month to become the most expensive signing in history but left under a cloud of controversy.

Both Barcelona and La Liga attempted to block the transfer while Bartomeu condemned the player for his decision to leave the Nou Camp.

"We made the mistake of trusting Neymar and his father too much," the Barcelona president said.

But taking to social media, Neymar has hit back. When an Instagram account posted Bartomeu's quote, the Brazilian responded in the comments section, saying: "This president is a joke".

Earlier this week, Bartomeu said: "He did not act with the right decorum. I do not know [why he left]. You should ask him. He did not tell us.

"For money? To lead a sporting project? Here, he was at the best club in the world surrounded by many of the best players in the world and without a doubt, that is Messi.

"But I do not know why he did not explain it to us. He paid the clause and left."

Neymar has made an impressive start to life in Paris, scoring three goals in as many matches for PSG.

Barcelona, meanwhile, responded to the loss of the Brazilian by signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for £135.5m.

The Catalans have won their opening two La Liga encounters against Alaves and Real Betis.

