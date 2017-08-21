Neymar hits out at Barcelona board and claims club deserves better as 'there are directors that shouldn’t be there'

Neymar has launched a scathing verbal attack on his former club Barcelona and the men responsible for running the club, with the world’s most expensive player claiming “there are directors that shouldn’t be there”.

The 25-year-old completed an acrimonious move from Barca to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the month for a world record £200m, with the Spanish club publically voicing their unhappiness over the way Neymar handled his departure, having signed a long-term contract just last summer.

After scoring twice on his home debut for PSG in the 6-2 rout of Toulouse on Sunday night, Neymar took the chance to respond to the negative waves that have come out of the Nou Camp since his departure, and he took aim in particular at the board members that he encountered during his four-year stint in Barcelona.

“When I arrived, everything started well but then... at Barcelona, there are directors that shouldn't be there. I'm very sad with them,” Neymar told Football Espana.

“I had four very happy years there, but Barca deserve much better. I have a lot of friends there, I hope things get better for Barca and that they go back to being a team that can compete.”

The ill-feeling between Neymar and his former club does not spread to the players, with the Brazil international still holding a strong rapport with the likes of Lionel Messi and the rest of the current side.

That positivity also extends to the Catalan city on the whole, with Neymar posting an emotional tribute to it following last week’s terror attack. Both the PSG players and their Toulouse opposition observed a moment of silence before kick-off on Sunday, with Neymar reduced to tears during the tribute to the 14 victims that lost their lives, along with those who were affected by Thursday’s events that spread to more than 130 people.