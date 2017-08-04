Neymar insists he is 'not motivated by money' as PSG president insists he could earn more with other clubs

The world’s most expensive player, Neymar, rejected claims that he has joined Paris Saint-Germain simply for the money that the Ligue 1 club offered him, insisting that he is excited about the challenge ahead to try and make them the biggest club in the world.

The Brazil international completed his €222m [£200m] move from Barcelona on Thursday night and he faced the media for the first time on Friday, having become the world’s highest paid player as well as the most expensive.

The 25-year-old will earn a reported £520,000-a-week after tax, making him the world’s highest earner in the game, but he quickly rejected accusations that he had only forced a move to PSG for the money that is on offer at the Qatari-owned club.

“I’m not motivated by money,” said Neymar.

He was immediately backed up by the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who added: “Neymar can earn more money with other clubs, he chose to come here for the project.”

Neymar was also asked whether his decision was swayed due to playing in Lionel Messi’s shadow at Barcelona. The Argentina international has won the Ballon d’Or five times during his Barcelona career, with Neymar yet to win his first, but he insisted that he has not made the move to Paris in order to be a big fish in a small pond and be the superstar of a Champions League club.

“It didn’t impact my decision at all, he added. “I wanted to come to Paris, it was only linked to me wanting to find a new challenge. It wasn’t because I didn’t feel like the big star or want to be the big star, I felt really loved at Barcelona. That’s not why I’ve come to PSG, I’ve come here to win trophies and be successful.”