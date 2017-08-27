Neymar can lead PSG to Champions League glory this season - Nene

Neymar can lead Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League success in his first season in France, according to his friend and the club's former attacker Nene.

The Brazil internatonal has made a huge impact in the capital since his €222 million move from Barcelona, having scored three and assisted three in as many Ligue 1 games.

PSG are favourites to win back the league title this season, but it is the Champions League that takes priority for Unai Emery's men.

Nene revealed that he talked to Neymar a lot in the build up to his move and was delighted to see him take the club's No.10 jersey that the current Vasco de Gama player wore himself at Parc des Princes.

According to the 36-year-old, a first ever European crown is inevitable after their recent second round and quarter-final eliminations.

"Neymar is a real buddy, and seeing him in my old team with my old jersey is fantastic," he told Le Parisien.

"We talked a lot before he signed. I weighed the pros and cons, but I told him that Paris was the best choice for him. This is where he can become the best player in the world, where he can write the story. Paris has never won the Champions League and it is a challenge.

"Not much was missing from the last two or three years. Last season they beat Barca 4-0!

"With the contribution of Dani Alves and Neymar, it is quite doable. I even think they can win it this year. I'm really glad Neymar made that choice, he will not regret it."

It was not all an easy decision for Neymar, however, who had enjoyed success as part of Barca's incredible attacking line-up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Nene continued: "I went back home on holiday to Angra dos Reis [near Rio de Janeiro]. He (Neymar) has a house by the sea. He can't go out of his house, otherwise it is madness, so he has to stay locked up a bit. But we had fun, we played basketball, football, video games.

"It was at this time that he was in full doubt and that he was hesitating between Paris and Barca. Afterwards, when he returned to Barcelona, it was difficult. Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, the leadership, everyone put pressure on him to stay.

