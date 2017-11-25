Neymar loving the responsibility on his shoulders at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar says he knows what comes with being the most expensive player ever, but is relishing the responsibility that the French giants have placed on his shoulders since his world-record €222 million move from Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian has largely lived up to his price tag in the early days in Paris, having found the net seven times in Ligue 1 while netting six in five Champions League outings for the club.

Despite the hype surrounding his move, the 25-year-old says the cost of the player doesn't matter once the match starts, and that he's pleased with the faith PSG have shown in him.

"Obviously I'm very grateful to the club for the confidence they’ve shown in me, in my football," he told 'The Ligue 1 Show' on beIN SPORTS. "Now I have to perform on the pitch, it's the best way to repay that confidence.

"Of course I understand what it means to be the most expensive player of all time, but I don't see that as added pressure. I don't think about it and I don't spend all day talking about it. It means nothing when you are out on the pitch. When that whistle blows, it's just 11 versus 11 and everyone is the same."

