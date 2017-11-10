Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata said Real Madrid had shown nothing was impossible amid links to Neymar.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar could join Real Madrid but it will be difficult, according to Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata.

The Brazil international has again been linked to the LaLiga champions, with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos saying the door was open for the 25-year-old.

Neymar made a world-record move from Madrid's fierce rivals Barcelona to PSG in August and has scored 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants.

Morata, who left Madrid for Chelsea in July, said Neymar joining his former club would be hard – but not impossible.

"I think it is difficult because of his past," the Spain international told El Larguero.

"But we have already seen that in Madrid there is no impossible."

Zinedine Zidane's men are eight points behind rivals and LaLiga leaders Barcelona through 11 matches this season.