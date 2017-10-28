Neymar makes dreams come true despite absence against Nice

The Brazil star played no role in Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Lucien Favre's team, but he did bring a smile to some faces

Neymar may have been suspended for Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 win over Nice on Friday, but that did not stop him from making some fans' dreams come true.

Edinson Cavani scored twice before a Dante own goal ensured the Brazil star's red card in last week's clash with Marseille did not hinder Unai Emery's side as they maintain their strong lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Instead of lighting up the Parc des Princes, Neymar was lighting up the faces of some children from the PSG Foundation.

3 rêves réalisés ce soir au Parc des Princes! Merci @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/aiC5LXibrl — Fondation PSG (@FondationPSG) October 27, 2017

The 25-year-old posed for a picture with children from the charity, which helps kids through education and sports.

"Three dreams made tonight at Parc des Princes," the PSG foundation tweeted with the picture of Neymar and two kids.

The former Barcelona star is the latest to treat the PSG Foundation children by meeting them at a game. Marco Verratti and Javier Pastore did so last month after the game against Lyon as part of the charity's "Dream Evenings".