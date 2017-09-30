Neymar makes PSG confident, but not unplayable - Meunier

Paris Saint-Germain are confident when Neymar has the ball, but Thomas Meunier insists they are not unbeatable.

Neymar produced a dazzling display as PSG thumped Bordeaux 6-2, scoring a sensational free-kick and a penalty either side of an assist for Edinson Cavani.

Meunier was also on target – along with Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe – as Unai Emery's side handed Bordeaux their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season.

However, having been held to a goalless draw at Montpellier last weekend, the Belgian right-back was unwilling to get carried away by their latest result.

"We can see that it is working well with exceptional players," Meunier told Canal+. "Against an undefeated team we scored six goals. What more can you ask for?

"When Neymar has the ball we're pretty confident going forward, but we can still raise our level.

"We got a little complacent at 3-0. We could have finished the game much earlier.

"We are not unplayable. We saw against Montpellier that they resisted us well. There will be teams that block us and it's up to us to get through.

"If we avoid injuries and the team continues to go well, whether in the Champions League or Ligue 1, it's promising."

Jeremy Toulalan felt Neymar's fifth-minute free-kick severely knocked Bordeaux's confidence, admitting they were outplayed.

"There is not much to say. They are superior and we knew that. We had to have a great game and we didn't," said Toulalan.

"We came with good intentions but we conceded a goal quickly and it went from there. Congratulations to PSG.

"We wanted to play with our philosophy but they were on a high level and we were below what we know how to do. The number of goals hurts."