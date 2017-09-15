Neymar and Mbappe's 'incredible' understanding at PSG hailed by Marquinhos

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have struck up an “incredible” understanding at Paris Saint-Germain following their big-money moves, says Marquinhos.

The French giants embarked on an expensive recruitment drive over the summer as they sought to restore domestic dominance at Parc des Princes and push themselves into Champions League contention.

Neymar 12/1 to be CL top scorer

A record-breaking €222 million was spent acquiring Neymar from Barcelona, while €180m is due to Ligue 1 rivals Monaco once an initial loan deal for Mbappe comes to an end.

PSG’s investment has delivered immediate reward, with both of their new frontmen already among the goals, and Marquinhos has hailed the speed at which the pair have clicked in a new-look side.

The Brazilian defender told reporters: “It's incredible to see the connection between Neymar and Mbappe. It seems that they've known each other for years.

“They need to keep working but I'm confident, I know they will find the perfect understanding on the field.”

Marquinhos added: "It was easy for Neymar to feel as part of the team. He's smart and he knows that it's very important.

“The integration of Mbappe was also natural and quick.

“Concerning the foreign arrivals, they know that they have to speak French.

“Dani Alves understands French because he plays alongside many French players but he asks me how to say ‘orange juice’ at the restaurant, for example. Concerning Neymar, it's a little bit more difficult.”

Kylian Mbappe Edinson Cavani Neymar PSG Celtic 13092017 More

PSG boss Unai Emery has also been discussing the arrival of Neymar into a star-studded fold.

He has so far taken a back seat as established forward Edinson Cavani has retained penalty duty, but his manager has conceded that the responsibility is likely to be shared once the Brazilian is fully settled in new surroundings.

Emery said: "Neymar is here to help the team, to improve its quality. But he's smart and also knows that the general interest of the team is more important first of all.

“I've talked to Cavani and Neymar, and Cavani is the one who takes penalty kicks, but Neymar will take them soon, when the time is right.”

Neymar has netted five times in as many appearances for PSG so far, while Mbappe has two in two.