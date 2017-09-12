Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better

The pair teamed up in devastating fashion to put Celtic to the sword, and Neymar believes his young team-mate can become even more potent

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar talked up team-mate Kylian Mbappe and believes there is more to come from the teenage forward.

Neymar and Mbappe were both on the scoresheet once more as PSG thrashed Celtic 5-0 in Group B of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mbappe, 18, has scored two goals in as many games since joining the Ligue 1 giants on loan from Monaco.

Neymar, who set up Mbappe's goal at Celtic Park, praised the teenager and said the forward would only get better.

"It's always a pleasure to play with great players, even though he's young," the Brazil star said, via UEFA.com.

"For me, he's a great player and he has the potential to improve even more."

An Edinson Cavani brace, either side of an own goal from Mikael Lustig, completed PSG's resounding win.

Neymar was delighted with his side's performance, saying: "Well, it's always very difficult to come here, but we put in a great display as a team.

"Congratulations to all my team-mates. Scoring five goals here certainly isn't easy."