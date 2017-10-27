Football Manager 2018: Neymar, Messi & the most expensive players in the game

The beta for Football Manager 2018 went live on Thursday night, giving football fans their first chance to test out the newest version of the game and take charge of their favourite team.

Virtual managers will be looking to strengthen their teams as soon as they start up the game, but many of the world's biggest and best names may be a little out of their price range at the beginning.

Football Manager 2018 Beta Neymar More

Following his €222 million transfer from Barcelona to PSG, Brazil forward Neymar is the joint most expensive player in FM2018, with a market value of €95m. However, even if you do have that much to spend in your initial wage budget, it is unlikely that the Ligue 1 giants will be willing to sell their new superstar.

Lionel Messi is also valued at €95m, with Manchester City's dynamic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne coming in just behind at €87m.