Neymar to miss PSG's Montpellier match

The striker, who has five goals in six outings for the French side, will be able to return to action to face Bayern Munich in midweek

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to face Montpellier on Saturday, PSG has confirmed.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has sustained a slight foot problem, but while he will miss the weekend's Ligue 1 encounter, Goal understands he will be available to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Montpellier 5/1 to draw with PSG

Since making a world record €222 million move from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 giants, he has been an ever present in their starting XI, scoring five times and creating as many in just six outings.

PSG will otherwise have a strong squad open to head coach Unai Emery, with Marco Verratti returning to league action after serving a three-game ban.

Joining Neymar on the sidelines will be Javier Pastore, who has a calf injury. Angel Di Maria, who was rumoured to be named to the side after injury, also is not in the 18.