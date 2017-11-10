Neymar prioritising Champions League glory with PSG over Ballon d'Or dream

Neymar insists his "dream" of winning the Ballon d'Or is outweighed by a desire to lead Paris Saint-Germain to a maiden Champions League triumph.

The Brazil star's decision to leave Barcelona in August was reportedly motivated by a desire to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's monopoly on the prestigious individual honour.

Neymar finished third in the voting in 2015, which was won by then team-mate Messi, but was not on the podium last time around.

But with PSG having already breezed through to the Champions League's knockout stages, the 25-year-old's priority is to replicate the success he enjoyed with Barca in 2014-15.

"The Ballon d'Or is a dream. This is obviously an objective for me," Neymar said in an interview with PSG's official club magazine.

"But it's not a trophy that [has to be at the front of my mind]. We must first think in terms of the team and the whole team wants to achieve its Champions League ambition.

