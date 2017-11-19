Neymar will take PSG's next penalty - Cavani

The penalty situation at Paris Saint-German has been resolved, according to Edinson Cavani, who scored twice against Nantes on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani revealed Neymar will take Paris Saint-Germain's next penalty, as decided by head coach Unai Emery.

Cavani and Neymar were embroiled in an on-field spat over penalty and free-kick taking duties during PSG's 2-0 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1 on September 18.

Talk of a rift between Cavani and Neymar has dominated headlines since, though the forward pair have continually dismissed the claims.

But a repeat incident does not appear to be forthcoming with the issue settled, according to Cavani, who was reportedly offered €1million to allow Neymar to take any future spot-kicks.

"The coach has decided that Neymar will take the next penalty," Cavani told reporters.

Cavani was speaking after his brace guided PSG to a 4-1 rout of Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

While Neymar was quiet, Cavani opened the scoring in the 38th minute and completed the crushing win with 11 minutes remaining as leaders PSG moved six points clear of defending champions Monaco.

"We played a great game today. We knew we could put another two points between ourselves and Monaco. That meant we were super focused on getting this result tonight. We weren't thinking about next weekend's match against Monaco. We were purely focused on winning tonight," the Uruguay international added.

"We want to keep winning. We have a lot of matches still to play this season. We are concentrating on improving, adding to our lead. I'm happy to score. It's always great for a striker to score goals and help his team. I hope we continue like this."