Neymar, PSG and Manchester City accused of 'peeing in the swimming pool' by La Liga president Javier Tebas

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, has accused Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar of “peeing in the swimming pool” following the Brazilian’s world record-breaking move to the French capital last month.

Last week, Uefa opened a formal investigation into whether PSG had breached Financial Fair Play regulations (FFP) by triggering Neymar’s €222m release clause.

The Ligue 1 club, backed by the state of Qatar since Qatar Sports Investments’ 2011 takeover, also brokered a loan-to-buy deal with Monaco for the highly-rated teenager Kylian Mbappé, who could join the club permanently for €180m in 2018.

Tebas wrote letters to European football’s governing body on 22 August asking for both PSG and Manchester City, funded by Abu Dhabi United Group, to be fully investigated for benefitting from “state-aid” that is “irreparably harming the football industry”.

Speaking at the Soccerex conference in Manchester, Tebas doubled down on his call and suggested that PSG’s summer activity had made a mockery of current FFP regulations.

“Uefa and other institutions, the EU, need to carry out investigations. They are laughing at the system. What we have done is caught them peeing in the swimming pool. Neymar's peed from the diving board. We cannot accept this.

“This is when the football clubs have competitive advantage not coming from club itself. PSG and Manchester City and in the past from Chelsea.”

Despite Tebas’ request for City to also be investigated, Uefa confirmed on Tuesday that there is currently no open investigation into the club’s adherence to FFP.

While speaking at length during the Q&A session, Tebas added that had Manchester United activated Neymar’s release clause he would not have complained.

“If United had bought Neymar from Barcelona, then we would not be complaining as that would have been within the rules,” he said.

“PSG has a lot more from sponsorship than Manchester United. That is impossible. That is financial doping.”