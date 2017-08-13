Neymar Saint-Germain! Brazil ace steals show to begin repaying €222m fee

There was a certain irony that on the evening that Paris Saint-Germain paraded the most expensive signing in the history of football that it was one of their youth products who made the breakthrough.

Sadly, for Jordan Ikoko, he now finds himself contracted to Guingamp and on the night his club featured in what will probably prove to be their most-watched match ever, it was little short of a personal disaster that he planted a back pass into the bottom corner of his own goal under pressure that could only charitably be described as moderate.

Neymar was, of course, the main attraction, the man everyone had come to see. He did not disappoint, showing numerous flashes of his world-class ability and ending the match with a goal and an assist.

His strike at the end - a simple six-yard tap in from an Edinson Cavani pull back - was richly deserved as he had regaled the crowd with a display worthy of one of the game's elite players.

“If the Roudourou had 200,000 seats, we could fill them all,” Guingamp head coach Antoine Kombouare commented when it became evident that the Brazilian’s first competitive appearance as the world’s most expensive player could come at his side’s tight home ground.

The tiny Breton town – little more than a village – was an unlikely setting for a €222 million footballer to make his bow, having last week become twice as expensive as any player in the history of his profession.

His introduction at the Parc des Princes eight days previous proved to be more of an event than PSG’s 2-0 victory over Amiens and on Sunday the guests were similarly frustrated before being gifted their quite incredible opener.

