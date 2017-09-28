Neymar insists Edinson Cavani rift has been 'invented' by the media

Neymar has accused the media of inventing stories about a serious falling-out with Edinson Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has dismissed claims of a spat with team-mate Edinson Cavani.

The €222million forward argued with Cavani over free-kick and penalty duties during the 2-0 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon on September 18.

Reports soon followed that the attacking duo's relationship was beyond repair, with Neymar reported to have called for Cavani to be sold and further rumours claiming the Uruguayan had been offered €1m to let Neymar take any future spot-kicks.

Head coach Unai Emery stated this week he would discuss the issue with the players and there appeared to be no lingering animosity on Wednesday, with Neymar and Cavani each scoring in the 3-0 Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

Speaking afterwards, the Brazil international hit out at claims from those who "have no clue" about the goings-on at Parc des Princes.

"They invent a lot of stories," he said. "They talk too much. They speak about things that they have no clue about.

"They try to infiltrate the dressing room and they end up making claims about things that don't exist."

Neymar added that future penalty duties had "already been decided" although he refused to say who would take them.

Cavani, meanwhile, insisted any differences players might have would not have an impact when it comes to matches.

"Everybody is different," he told Mediaset. "We might all have different ways of living and of looking at things but, when we are on the pitch, we have to all work together as if we are a family working towards the same objective: a victory."